Tech lunch break: Semis slip on more warnings

Semis end the weak battered and red after Nvidia -18% and Applied Materials +1.6% reported downside guidance. Nvidia's drop came as the cryptocurrency boom went bust, previewed in AMD's -5.2% preceding earnings report, with a correction in the gaming business. Citi attributes AMAT's guide to the US supplier ban on Fujian and mobile display weakness.

The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) and S&P 500 IT Index are relatively flat while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index drops 1% . The S&P 500 is up 0.3% and Nasdaq down 0.2% .

