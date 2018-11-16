Barrick Gold aims to raise future dividends, incoming CFO says

Barrick Gold (ABX +0.8% ) will seek to grow dividends over time through stronger operating cash flows, non-core asset sales, cost savings and lower debt costs, incoming CFO Graham Shuttleworth said in an investor presentation.

"The company has made it very clear that paying dividends will be a key deliverable and important objective for the new group," Graham Shuttleworth said.

ABX hopes to buy more copper mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, said Willem Jacobs, the incoming COO of Africa and the Middle East region.

Zambia needs "special attention," Jacobs said, as if the country's new mining code is not changed it will "materially affect margins" of mining companies there.

Also, ABX is interested in early-stage exploration in Africa’s Guyana Shield and wants "more exposure" in Canada, Executive VP of Exploration Rob Krcmarov said.

In Nevada, CFO Catherine Raw, who will be COO of the North American division post-merger, forecast 130M oz. of resource potential within a 300 km proximity to the company's operations.

ABX's $6B merger with Randgold Resources is set to close Jan 1.