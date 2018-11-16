Google Cloud loses CEO

Google (GOOG -0.5% )(GOOGL -0.5% ) Cloud CEO Diane Greene is leaving after three years on the job.

Former Oracle president Thomas Kurian will step into the role. Kurian will join Google Cloud on November 26 but won't take charge until early next year. Greene will remain as CEO until the leadership change and will stole on the board even after leaving her role.

Under Greene, Google Cloud has attracted business from Spotify and Snap but hasn't accelerated its market share enough to take second place from Microsoft, which trails leader Amazon.