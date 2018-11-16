UK regulator fines EE, Virgin Media £13.3M for charges

UK regulator Ofcom has fined mobile carriers EE (NYSE:BT) and Virgin Media (LBTYA -1.3% ) a total of £13.3M tied to overcharges.

The fines related to fees levied for exiting contracts early. "Phone and broadband companies can charge customers who decide not to stay with them for the minimum term of their contracts," the office notes. "But under Ofcom rules, these charges must be made clear to customers, and must not make it too costly to switch to another provider."

Overcharges of nearly 500,000 customers came to an aggregate £7.1M, Ofcom says.

EE is being fined £6.3M and Virgin Media £7M.