Williams, Brazos Midstream form Permian Basin JV

Williams Cos. (WMB +0.6% ) and Brazos Midstream say they will form a joint venture in the Delaware Basin, with WMB agreeing to contribute its existing Delaware Basin assets in exchange for a 15% minority position in the JV.

Brazos will own an 85% stake in the JV and operate pro-forma 725 miles of gas gathering pipelines, 260M cf/day of natural gas processing, 75 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines and 75K barrels of oil storage; it is also building the 200M cf/day Comanche III natural gas processing plant to be fully operational by Q1 2019, bringing the JV's total operated processing capacity in the Delaware Basin to 460M cf/day.

The JV will be supported by more than 500K acres of long-term dedications currently under full-field horizontal development from oil and gas producers.