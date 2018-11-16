Sonnenfeld: Facebook should replace 'dispensable' COO Sandberg

In the wake of Facebook's (FB -3.2% ) defense strategy following a stinging NYT piece about company leadership, Yale associate dean and management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld is calling for a shakeup at the top -- referring to COO Sheryl Sandberg as "completely dispensable" and saying she probably should be replaced.

Or at least put on probation, he tells CNBC ... and he suggests that CEO Mark Zuckerberg shouldn't be chairman and should instead focus on the CEO role and "great fixes" to Facebook's brand, making way for someone like current director Erskine Bowles.

Also on CNBC, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer (who oversees a pension program holding 4.5M FB shares) agreed about the chairman's role going to someone other than Zuck: "They're two different responsibilities ... Someone has to oversee the work of Mr. Zuckerberg and Ms. Sandberg."

