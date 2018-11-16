Canada's Supreme Court to hear appeal in Rio Tinto-Innu dispute

The Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear an appeal by the government of Newfoundland and Labrador on the jurisdiction of Quebec courts in a long-running effort by Innu First Nations in their C$900M lawsuit against Rio Tinto (RIO +1.9% ).

The government launched the appeal after Quebec's highest court ruled that the Innu could sue the company and its Iron Ore Co. of Canada subsidiary through Quebec courts.

Newfoundland and Labrador argues Quebec courts are without jurisdiction in the case because the mining operations in question are in Labrador.

Iron Ore Co. of Canada rs 59% owned by Rio and is one of the country's largest producers of iron ore.