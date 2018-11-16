Teck to announce Quebrada Blanca partner in December

Teck Resources (TECK -0.6% ) says it plans to announce next month which company will be its development partner at the Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile.

The planned $4.8B extension would make Quebrada Blanca Chile’s second largest copper operation after Escondida and place it among the world's top five copper mines.

Chilean newspaper El Mercurio reports Teck CEO Don Lindsay said the company also is studying a Phase 3 for the mine, which would double capacity to 600K metric tons/year of copper from the 300K expected once Phase 2 is completed.