Akers Bio continues selloff, down 21%

Nano cap Akers Biosciences (AKER -21.3% ) continues its plunge on 65% higher volume. Shares have lost almost 70% of their value since the near-term high of $3.92 on October 30.

Shares have been in a funk since late March. On April 3, the stock dropped 24% after it reported fiscal 2017 results. In May, shares plunged again when the company withdrew its 510(k) application for its PIFA Chlamydia test. Last month, there was a management shakeup and last week a 1:8 reverse stock split. Yesterday, it reported an 18% drop in Q3 revenue.