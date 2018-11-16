Helmerich & Payne +4% as quarterly revenue rises 31% Y/Y

Helmerich & Payne (HP +4.5% ) is sharply higher after reporting better than expected FQ4 earnings and a 31% Y/Y revenue increase to $696M.

Q4 operating revenue in HP's U.S. Land segment jumped 33% Y/Y to $587M, with average rig revenue per operating day up 11% to $24,449, and average rig margin per day climbing 28% to $10,340; 65% utilization in Q4 vs. 55% in the year-ago quarter helped segment operating income swing to a $64.5M profit from a year-ago loss of $4.2M.

HP says it expects to see additional demand for its super-spec FlexRigs heading into the new fiscal year as customers continue to push increased lateral lengths and their use of pad drilling; it upgraded 54 FlexRigs to super-spec capacity during FY 2018, including 16 during Q4.

"The super-spec rig market in the U.S. is effectively fully utilized, and we continue to see indications that additional demand is forthcoming, even as oil prices have recently moved lower," says President and CEO John Lindsay.