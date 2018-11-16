ETFs and the market: Tail not wagging the dog

One consistent meme among the bearish has been that the passive investing boom is keeping stock prices artificially high. Intuitively, this makes some sense - massive flows blindly going into ETFs that blindly hold a basket of stocks keeps the prices of those stocks propped higher than otherwise.

How to explain then, writes Bloomberg's James Seyffart, the utter lack of correlation between heavy inflows into ETFs that hold General Electric, and the collapsing price of General Electric.

Turns out the stock price of a company with deteriorating business prospects does go down, no matter the big rush of money into passive funds that hold that stock.