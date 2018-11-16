ScPharmaceuticals down 19%

Thinly traded nano cap scPharmaceuticals (SCPH -19% ) ended the session in the red on over four times normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 125K shares. The action took out the bulk of the recent rally.

In June, the stock plunged after the FDA rejected its marketing application seeking approval for lead candidate FUROSCIX Infusor (furosemide) for the at-home treatment of fluid overload (edema) in heart failure patients. The CRL cited the need for additional human factor studies, device modifications and possibly a new clinical trial.

In September, the company met with the FDA to discuss the issues in the CRL. The minutes from the meeting, received a month later, confirmed the need for additional human factor studies and a dose delivery validation study with the recently modified sc2Wear Infusor.

The agency also confirmed that the appropriate patient population for the product are those with worsening NYHA Class II and Class III heart failure who show reduced responsiveness to oral diuretics and do not require hospitalization. The labeling, if approved, should state that FUROSCIX should not be used as a substitute for intravenous diuretics for patients who require hospitalization or have been recently discharged (10-Q, page 12).

Management will meet with the FDA again on January 9, 2019 to clarify the device delivery validation study protocol.