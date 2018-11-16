Cognizant +3% on investor day guidance

Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) gains 3.3% on today's investor presentation and its guidance.

Mid-term financial objectives: Organic revenue CAGR (constant currency), 6% to 9%; 2019 adjusted operating margin, 19% (comparable to the company's previous 22% non-GAAP target).

Mid-term capital allocation plans: Utilize 60% of FCF annually for dividends, targeting a 20% annual dividend payout ratio and reducing the share count by about 1% annually. The share purchase authorization increases from $3.5B to $5.5B and extends through 2020.

M&A: CTSH says about 25% of FCF will go towards acquisitions.

