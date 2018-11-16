Delta orders 10 A330neo jets in boost to Airbus slow seller

Delta Air lines (DAL -0.5% ) confirms it ordered 10 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) A330neo long-haul jets worth ~$3B at list prices, lending its influential support to a slow-selling model.

As part of the order, Delta also is deferring delivery of 10 pricier A350 jets to 2025-26, with the right to convert the A350s to A330-900s.

"Expanding our A330 order book not only ensures that Delta’s near-to-medium-term widebody needs are taken care of, but also drives our strategic, measured international growth," says Delta COO Gil West.

With the new deal, Atlanta-based Delta’s A330neo order will grow to 35 from 25 jets. The airline also operates around 40 earlier A330 models that use a previous generation of engine.