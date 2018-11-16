Large parts of soon-to-close FilmStruck to return

WarnerMedia's (T +0.5% ) planned shutdown of prestige-film streaming service FilmStruck is getting a reversal in large part, with the launch of the Criterion Channel in the spring.

That move comes in the wake of some pushback by important Hollywood filmmakers.

The new service will feature classic films from the Criterion Collection as well as Time Warner library films via an arrangement with WarnerMedia. The Criterion films will also be a part of WarnerMedia's larger streaming service planned for next year.

It plans to charge $10.99/month or $100/year, similar to the price of the FilmStruck tier that included Criterion films in the first place. A promo will discount the pricing for charter subscribers.