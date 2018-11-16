Tetra Tech drops on US Attorney intervention

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) closes today down 1.2% after revealing in a filing that the Civil Division of the United States Attorney's Office intends to intervene in three actions in a district court.

The complaints allege False Claims Act violations related to environmental remediation contracts at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco.

Qui tam lawsuits are whistleblower lawsuits brought under the FCA, which rewards the whistleblower if the government successfully recovers funds lost to fraud.

The USAO filed its notice in mid-October and the court ordered it to file a complaint in intervention on or before January 14.

Tetra says it isn't able to guess at the outcome or potential losses.