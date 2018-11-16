NextEra Energy Partners affirms distribution growth despite PG&E projects

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP +7.4% ) racks up strong gains after reaffirming long-term growth expectations for limited partner distributions without the need to sell common equity until 2020 at the earliest, regardless of expected contributions from projects that are contracted with Pacific Gas and Electric.

NEP forecasts EPS of $7.45-$7.95 for 2018, $8.00-$8.50 for 2019, and $8.70-$9.20 for 2020; it expects growth in distributions per share of 12%-14% per year through at least 2020 off a 2017 base of $3.93/share.

