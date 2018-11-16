Newmark forms operating group, COO leaves

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) forms an operating committee ahead of its spinoff from BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer James R. Ficarro resigns from the company, effective Nov. 14.

Ficarro's duties will be reassigned to various members of the operating committee, which is made up of: Chief Revenue Officer Lou Alvarado, Chief Information Officer Raj Bhatti, President/Head of Multifamily Capital Markets Jeff Day, Chief Administrative Officer Alison Lewis, and CFO Michael Rispoli.

