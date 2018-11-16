Variety: Two studios set to restart video-release fight

At least two Hollywood majors -- Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) and Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) -- are ready to re-stir the hornet's nest around video-on-demand release windows, Variety reports.

That could restart tensions and a larger fight with large theater chains like AMC, Cineworld and Cinemark.

Studios had pressed for a deal where they would be able to pursue earlier home releases, to help beat piracy and better monetize the expensive marketing campaigns that peak with theatrical releases, in return for more profit participation.

But talks broke down with the transformative news of Disney's (NYSE:DIS) deal to acquire Fox's (FOX, FOXA) film/TV assets; Disney is considered a defender of the traditional theatrical model. And Time Warner, another advocate for shorter windows, had to turn its attention to its acquisition by AT&T (T).

Affecting various content creators' take on the windowing question is the rapidly changing development of their own streaming services; AT&T and Comcast are at the vanguard of restarting talks, and AT&T plans a large Warner-based streaming service next year while Comcast is exploring options for digital video.

