WSJ: Southwest replaced flight control sensors similar to Lion Air crash

During the three weeks leading up to last month's Lion Air crash into waters off Indonesia, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) replaced two malfunctioning flight control sensors of the same type that has been publicly implicated in the crash, WSJ reports, citing a review of Southwest maintenance records.

Both Southwest maintenance problems involved a Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX 8, the same model that crashed in Indonesia; the incidents did not result in emergencies and no one was hurt.

A Southwest spokesperson tells WSJ that the sensors did not fail and were removed as a precautionary measure as part of a troubleshooting process, adding that at least one of the sensors was repaired.

Safety experts say it is too soon for definitive answers about the Lion Air crash because several factors were at play, but so far investigators suspect angle-of-attack problems may have touched off a flurry of interactions between various flight control computers and pilot actions leading to the crash.