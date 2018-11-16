Ziopharm slips 1% after hours following release of early-stage data on gene therapy Controlled IL-12

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is down 1% after hours on the heels it its announcement of updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating gene therapy Controlled IL-12 (Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex) in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. The results were presented at the Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

Ad-RTS-hIL-12 combined with a 20 mg dose of veledimex and less than 20 mg of dexamethasone is the optimal regimen. Higher doses of steroids appear to suppress the immune response and adversely affect survival compared to low-dose steroids. A sub-analysis of the data showed median overall survival of 17.8 months in six patients receiving 20 mg or less of dexamethasone compared to a median of 6.4 months in nine patients receiving more than 20 mg.

A Phase 1 study evaluating Controlled IL-12 + Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) is now enrolling the second dosing cohort.

A Phase 2 trial assessing Controlled IL-12 + Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) should commence in H1 2019.

The company says it is looking for a development partner to advance Controlled IL-12 through registration studies.