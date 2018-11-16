Bombardier -20% amid Quebec watchdog probe of executive stock trades

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) plunged 20% in Toronto trading to its lowest level in two years after Quebec’s financial markets regulator said yesterday it was reviewing the company’s executive stock sale program and ordered all such transactions suspended pending the investigation.

The new scrutiny adds pressure on Bombardier a week after the company lost a quarter of its value since issuing a weak cash flow forecast on Nov. 8, when it said it would only be able to meet its 2018 free cash flow estimate by using $635M in proceeds from the sale of a Toronto plant earlier this year.

Reuters reports top executives including CEO Alain Bellemare and CFO John Di Bert met with investors today in Montreal after already meeting with investors in New York and Toronto since Nov. 8.