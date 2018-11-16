U.S. TIC data show foreign investment outflow in September

The Treasury International Capital data for September all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term U.S. securities, and banking flows resulted in a net TIC outflow of $29.1B.

Net foreign private inflows were $23.5B, and net foreign official outflows were $52.7B.

Foreign residents cut their holdings of U.S. Treasury bills by $36.0B. Foreign resident holdings of all dollar-denominated short-term U.S. securities and other custody liabilities fell by $15.5B.

China's holdings in Treasury securities fell by $13.7B M/M and $30.9B Y/Y.

Japan's holdings in Treasuries fell by $1.9B since August and by $56.1B from Sept. 2017.

