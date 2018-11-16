Stocks end sharp weekly losses with gains

Stocks wrapped up a week of steep losses with modest gains after Pres. Trump reiterated his claim that China wants to make a deal on trade.

Stocks also enjoyed a bump from comments by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, who said the Fed is getting closer to a neutral rate, a contrasting view from Fed Chair Powell who has said the Fed is still a "long way from neutral."

The Fed-sensitive two-year yield shed 6 bps to 2.80% and the benchmark 10-year yield lost 4 bps to 3.07%, while the U.S. Dollar Index fell 0.5% to 96.46.

For the week, the S&P 500 slipped 1.6%, while the Dow and Nasdaq both declined 2.2%.

Tech stocks capped a rough week with a nearly flat Friday, as weaker than expected chip demand dragged NVIDIA to an 18.7% loss; Apple showed resiliency following its recent run lower, finishing +1.1%.

"The danger of a full retest of the October looks real enough, particularly given that the key technology sector remains at the center of liquidation," says Michael Shaoul of Marketfield Asset Management.

Today's top sectors were real estate (+1.4%), utilities (+1.3%), energy (+1.1%), materials (+1%) and health care (+1%).

Elsewhere, December WTI crude added 0.1% to $56.52/bbl, extending its rebound to a third straight session after snapping a 12-session losing streak.