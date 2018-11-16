Coty +3.4% as new CEO buys $20M in shares

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is up 3.4% in late trading after a hefty insider buy by its new CEO.

Pierre Laubies bought more than 2.308M shares on Wednesday, according to a Form 4 filing.

At an average price of $8.6868, that brings the overall purchase to a bit over $20M worth of shares.

The shareholder makes up Laubies' entire holdings of Coty stock.

Meanwhile, JAB Cosmetics, a 10% shareholder, bought 5.4M shares over three equal purchases over each of the past three days. That total outlay is about $48M.

