Volkswagen to spend $50B in push for electric cars

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTC:VLKPF) says it expects to spend $50B on developing electric cars, autonomous driving and new mobility services over the next five years.

Mass producing electric cars will help VW reduce the cost to the same level as current diesel vehicles, CEO Herbert Diess said today at a news conference.

VW earlier this year unveiled plans to build 16 electric vehicle factories worldwide, largely by converting existing plants, and to acquire battery capacity to build millions of electric vehicles; the company said today it will retool three of its German plants to build electric cars and explore alliances with battery partners and rival carmakers.

Diess also said he hopes to have an outline agreement on cooperation with Ford (NYSE:F) fleshed out by the end of the year, with the initial focus on producing light trucks; reports have said the two companies also are discussing cooperating on self-driving vehicles.