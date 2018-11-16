ITC gives partial win to Motorola, issues import ban on Hytera

The latest result in the patent fight between Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and Hytera Communications came up mixed for the two companies.

The International Trade Commission affirmed in part a judge's findings that Hytera's radios infringed Motorola patents, and reversed in part.

Hytera's redesigned products don't infringe on some Motorola patents, the ITC found, but it is issuing an import band and cease-and-desist order on products that do. That ban takes effect in 60 days unless overturned by the Trump administration.

Source: Bloomberg

