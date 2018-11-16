Maxar holders approve of U.S. domestication

Shareholders in Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) have approved the company's U.S. domestication, the company says.

Some 227 holders of common shares (making up 76% of issued and outstanding share ownership) voted in the meeting, with 99.8% in favor of domestication.

Following the effective date -- expected on or about Jan. 1 -- Maxar will continue to list shares on NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange, and it will transition to U.S. GAAP accounting standards and domestic securities filings.

That should provide increased compatibility with peers in the U.S. aerospace and defense industry, it says.