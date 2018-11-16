Record low Canadian crude price shows oil sands best days are past

"Canadian crude has become the most discounted oil on the planet," and the country now finds itself in the position of being the high cost producer in a world awash in oil, The Globe and Mail's Barrie McKenna writes.

Western Canadian heavy crude collapsed to as low as ~$12/bbl this morning, with the spread vs. the WTI North American benchmark climbing to $40/bbl in recent months, up from a typical spread of $15, costing Canada's economy tens of billions of dollars.

Producers including Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) have responded by curtailing as much as 140K bbl/day or more in production, according to company statements, and are begging Alberta’s government to order production cuts across the province to boost prices.

Canada produced a record 4.2M bbl/day of oil in 2017 and is forecast to rise to 6.2M bbl/day by 2035, but "today's rock-bottom prices are a warning that the industry may never get there, and that the oil sands' best days are already in the rear-view mirror," McKenna says.

Other relevant tickers include SU, IMO, ENB, ECA, TRP, CPG, ERF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF