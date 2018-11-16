Plant-based protein maker Beyond Meat files for IPO

Beyond Meat -- the company known for success making plant-based "meats," like vegan burgers -- has filed for its initial public offering.

The company lists a placeholder registration amount of $100M in a filing it's making through Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies and William Blair.

It's looking to list on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol BYND.

For the nine months ended Sept. 29, the company says net revenues were $56.4M (up 167%); gross profit was $9.7M vs. a year-ago loss of $3.1M; and net loss was slightly narrower, at $22.43M vs. a year-ago loss of $23.38M. It has cash and equivalents of $49.78M.

The company competes with conventional animal-protein companies like Cargill, Hormel (NYSE:HRL), JBS, Tyson (NYSE:TSN) and WH Group, as well as other plant-based protein makers like Boca Foods, Field Roast Grain Meat, Gardein, Impossible Foods, Lightlife, Morningstar Farms and Tofurky.