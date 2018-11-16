CarMax growth estimates cut as William Blair sees weaker sales trends

CarMax (KMX -1.9% ) is lower after William Blair research says the company’s sales trends have not accelerated as quickly as expected, prompting the firm to cut its Q3 used car comp sales growth estimate to 0.5%-1% from 4.5% previously.

The main factor behind weaker trends is stubbornly high used car prices, which remained 3%-4% higher in October despite lapping a big spike during the same time frame last year after Hurricane Harvey, according to Blair.

The current dislocation in used vs. new pricing could be due to weaker new car trends and uncertainty on tariff dynamics, resulting in greater dealer emphasis on used cars, Blair adds.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

