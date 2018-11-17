Pence: No end to tariffs until China folds

"We put tariffs on $250B in Chinese goods, and we could more than double that number," Vice President Mike Pence told the APEC summit in Papua New Guinea, stating the "U.S. will not change course until China changes its ways."

The warning follows remarks made by President Trump that helped the Dow close higher on Friday.

The U.S. "may not" need to impose more tariffs after China sent over measures it was willing to take to resolve trade tensions, he said, adding that "we'll probably get to the four or five big things were left off" the list.

