Swiss approve first crypto exchange-traded product

Switzerland's main stock exchange has given a green light to the world's first exchange-traded product tracking multiple cryptocurrencies, as the price of Bitcoin dropped to its lowest level for more than a year.

The Amun Crypto ETP, which will begin trading next week, will be invested in Bitcoin with the remainder divided between Ripple (XRP-USD), Ether (ETH-USD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) and Litecoin (LTC-USD).

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC-USD, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB