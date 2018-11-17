Google could pay $110M, without subsidies, for new campus

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) could pay upwards of $110M, without subsidies, to buy large swaths of land in San Jose, according to a new city document detailing its negotiations with the company on its plan to build a mega campus 15 miles south of its headquarters.

The mixed-use facility will accommodate 15K-20K employees and include offices, retail space and thousands of residential units.

The San Jose City Council will vote on whether to green light the sale to Google on Dec. 4.