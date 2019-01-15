Viacom higher as Pivotal upgrades on Paramount prospects

Jan. 15, 2019 11:04 AM ETViacom Inc. (VIA-OLD)VIA-OLD, VIABBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Pivotal has upgraded Viacom (VIA +1.3%, VIAB +0.7%) to Buy based on a surprising factor: the company's Paramount film studio.
  • That's "the one significant part of the business which provides meaningful upside given its scale and the likelihood that it will return to profitability," analyst Brian Wieser says. Benefits of growth in profitability there are sustaining growth for the company, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)
  • Troubles with Paramount's film slate have crimped results at the studio in recent years.
  • Wieser's raised his price target to $36 from $33, implying 20% upside.
