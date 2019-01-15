Bank of America Merrill Lynch negative on Abercrombie & Fitch

Jan. 15, 2019 11:05 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)ANFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch sticks with an Underperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -0.7%) after taking in the retailer's holiday sales update.
  • The firm says comparable sales trends were directionally similar with those in Q3, with Hollister strong across genders but Abercrombie continuing to struggle from weakness in Women's tops and dresses. "ANF did not have enough cozy and fleece tops to meet demand," notes the BAML analyst team.
  • The Q4 EPS estimate on A&F is lifted to $1.10 vs. $0.95 prior estimate, but still stands below the consensus mark of  $1.16.
