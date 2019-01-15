Bank stocks slump amid more disappointing earnings

Jan. 15, 2019 11:10 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)WFC, JPM, GS, BAC, MS, C, FITB, KEY, CMA, PNC, RFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor28 Comments
  • Bank stocks wilt after disappointing earnings from Wells Fargo (WFC -2.5%) and JPMorgan (JPM -0.9%) show that Citigroup's revenue miss yesterday wasn't an outlier.
  • Wells Fargo, struggling from a string of scandals that started in 2016, reported Q4 revenue of $21.0B, missing consensus estimate of $21.8B.
  • JPMorgan's Q4 EPS missed by 23 cents and revenue also fell short of consensus as Markets & Investor Services revenue--which includes fixed-income trading results--fell 29% from Q3 and 11% from a year ago.
  • Other banks falling: Goldman Sachs (GS -0.5%), Bank of America (BAC -0.4%), Morgan Stanley (MS +0.1%).
  • Citigroup (C +3.4%) gains after BMO Capital upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform.
  • Regional banks are also in the red: Fifth Third (FITB -1.2%), KeyCorp (KEY -1%), Comerica (CMA -0.8%), PNC Financial (PNC -0.9%), and Regions Financial (RF -0.6%) are among the biggest decliners.
  • Previously: JPMorgan -1.8% after big Q4 EPS miss (Jan. 15)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.