Bank stocks slump amid more disappointing earnings
Jan. 15, 2019 11:10 AM ET Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) WFC, JPM, GS, BAC, MS, C, FITB, KEY, CMA, PNC, RF
- Bank stocks wilt after disappointing earnings from Wells Fargo (WFC -2.5%) and JPMorgan (JPM -0.9%) show that Citigroup's revenue miss yesterday wasn't an outlier.
- Wells Fargo, struggling from a string of scandals that started in 2016, reported Q4 revenue of $21.0B, missing consensus estimate of $21.8B.
- JPMorgan's Q4 EPS missed by 23 cents and revenue also fell short of consensus as Markets & Investor Services revenue--which includes fixed-income trading results--fell 29% from Q3 and 11% from a year ago.
- Other banks falling: Goldman Sachs (GS -0.5%), Bank of America (BAC -0.4%), Morgan Stanley (MS +0.1%).
- Citigroup (C +3.4%) gains after BMO Capital upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform.
- Regional banks are also in the red: Fifth Third (FITB -1.2%), KeyCorp (KEY -1%), Comerica (CMA -0.8%), PNC Financial (PNC -0.9%), and Regions Financial (RF -0.6%) are among the biggest decliners.
