Appia announces final closing of non-brokered offering

  • Appia Energy (OTCQB:APAAF -2.1%) announced it will be closing the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement of up to 4M working capital units with the sale of 1,884,121 WC Units for gross proceeds of $0.45M.
  • Appia placed a total of 3,309,121 WC Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $794,189. The Company raised an aggregate of $1,396,301.50 pursuant to the offering originally announced on December 31, 2018.
  • Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for drilling and exploration on the Company's Loranger Property.
