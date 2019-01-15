Appia announces final closing of non-brokered offering
Jan. 15, 2019
- Appia Energy (OTCQB:APAAF -2.1%) announced it will be closing the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement of up to 4M working capital units with the sale of 1,884,121 WC Units for gross proceeds of $0.45M.
- Appia placed a total of 3,309,121 WC Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $794,189. The Company raised an aggregate of $1,396,301.50 pursuant to the offering originally announced on December 31, 2018.
- Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for drilling and exploration on the Company's Loranger Property.