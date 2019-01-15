Alaska officials to review BP’s wells after leak

  • Alaska regulators will inspect all oil and gas wells operated by BP (BP -0.3%) at the Prudhoe Bay oil field following a small spill from a well that previously had been shut.
  • The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has scheduled a Feb. 7 hearing “to assess the mechanical integrity of Prudhoe Bay wells operated by BP Exploration.”
  • Last month’s leak occurred at one of 14 wells that BP had shut in 2017 following a much bigger release oil and gas.
