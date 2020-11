Mirasol Resources (OTCPK:MRZLF -6.9% ) announced the appointment of Norman Pitcher as the President and CEO of the Company effective February 1, 2019.

Mr. Pitcher will succeed Stephen Nano. Mr. Nano will continue to serve as a director of Mirasol and as an advisor to the Company.

Mr. Pitcher most recently served as the President of Eldorado Gold Corporation from July 2012 until December 2015, prior to which he served as Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado from July 2005 to July 2012.