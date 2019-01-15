Nymox up 3% on article supporting efficacy of lead drug
Jan. 15, 2019
- Thinly traded micro cap Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX +3.3%) is up on average volume in apparent response to an article published in Therapeutic Advances in Urology supporting the value proposition of lead candidate fexapotide triflutate (FT) in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) (enlarged prostate).
- Based on results from more than 1,700 patients, FT showed long-term effects in improving BPH symptoms while demonstrating an excellent safety profile.
- Fexapotide triflutate (NX-1207) is a pro-apoptotic (promotes cell death) protein administered directly into the prostate via a transrectal injection that does not require anesthesia or sedation.
- Marketing applications are being prepared in the U.S. and Europe.