Eurozone trade surplus declines in November

Jan. 15, 2019 11:23 AM ETEWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Eurozone's trade surplus declined in November to €19B from €23.4B a year earlier as imports rose 4.7% while exports rose 1.9%.
  • During Jan-Nov period, the trade balance was also down by a similar percentage as energy imports were 25% Y/Y higher in Jan-Nov, while exports of energy rose by 17%, rest of the other products did not had major mismatch between the growth rates of exports and of imports.
  • During Jan-Nov. period, the EU's trade surplus with the United States, and its deficit with China, Russia and Norway increased.
  • ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR
  • Source: Investing.com
