Blackstone nears closing largest-ever real-estate fund: WSJ

Blackstone Group (BX +0.2% ) is poised to close a $20B real-estate fund, which would give it the clout to affect prices paid for major office towers, shopping centers, and hotels globally, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new fund's actual buying power will be closer to $60B since Blackstone's real-estate funds typically use $2 of debt for every dollar of equity, say people familiar with the firm's strategy.

The fund is expected to close in Q1 for all but some of its smaller retail investors, the WSJ reports.

Blackstone's "opportunistic" real-estate funds have delivered annual average net returns of 16% over the past 27 years, according to filings.

