Dakshidin Corporation signs LOI for worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with GenBio
Jan. 15, 2019 11:31 AM ETDakshidin Corporation, Inc. (DKSC)DKSCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Dakshidin Corporation (OTCPK:DKSC) had signed a Letter of Intent for a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with GenBio, to manufacture and distribute an entirely new product based on clinical research of a unique and proprietary superfood.
- Dakshidin (OTCPK:DKSC) CEO Chris Haigh stated: “This product will be a game changer not just for DKSC but in the industry. This industry is rife with products that make outlandish and unsupported claims about their effectiveness. We have a large body of verifiable science behind this product in addition to numerous studies performed by world-renowned scientists and research institutions. We hope to start trials later this month and release the product in Q2.”