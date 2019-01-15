Euro slips amid dimmer eurozone outlook

The euro sinks 0.6% against the U.S. dollar after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says eurozone economic growth is weaker than expected and uncertainties on the global front remain a factor.

“A significant amount of monetary policy stimulus is still needed to support the further build-up of domestic price pressures and headline inflation developments over the medium term,” he told the European Parliament.

