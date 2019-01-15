First U.S. crude cargoes head to China since trade war pause - Reuters

Three cargoes of U.S. crude oil are heading to China from the U.S. Gulf Coast, the first departures since September and a 90-day pause in the U.S.-China trade dispute that began last month, Reuters reports.

The vessels left Galveston last month and are scheduled to arrive at Chinese ports between late January and early March, according to the report, citing shipbrokers and vessel tracking data.

China is the world’s biggest crude importer and became a top buyer of U.S. crude after the 40-year ban on shipments was lifted in late 2015; it imported 325K bbl/day of U.S. crude in the first nine months of 2018.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI