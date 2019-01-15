Lexaria teams up with Altria in reduced-risk nicotine

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) subsidiary Lexaria Nicotine LLC inks agreements with Altria Group (MO -1% ) subsidiary Altria Ventures aimed at developing new reduced-risk nicotine consumer products leveraging Lexaria's DehydraTECH platform.

Altria will fund R&D in exchange for a minority stake in Lexaria Nicotine and certain rights to DehydraTECH. Initial funding will be $1M with an option to invest up to an additional $12M in the venture.

Lexaria says DehydraTECH enhances the performance of beneficial compounds in ingestible products across four categories: taste & smell, speed of action, bio-absorption and bioavailability.