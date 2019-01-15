Anheuser-Busch InBev looks to lighten debt pressure

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -0.1%) is on a mission to lower its debt load, notes Barron's.
  • While the beer giant entered the bond market last week with a new $15.5B issue, the terms stretch out the payments over a longer timeframe and the company plans to buy back older bonds. Both moves should relieve some financial pressure on A-B.
  • Last week, reports out Asia indicated that Anheuser-Busch InBev is considering a sale of its Asian operations in what could be another measure to lighten the debt load.
  • Shares of BUD are down 38% over the last 52 weeks.
