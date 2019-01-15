Citigroup surges 4.1% as BMO upgrades to outperform

Jan. 15, 2019 11:56 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Citigroup (NYSE:Cjumps 4.1% after BMO Capital analyst James Fotherington upgrades the stock to outperform, saying the bank's Q4 results and outlook were "just fine."
  • Sees three potential upside catalysts: Access to more capital as CCAR nears; Q1 is typically its strongest quarter; benefits from a weakening dollar.
  • Source: The Fly.
  • In midday trading, Citi's intraday high of $61.40 is its highest level since Dec. 4.
  • Analyst ratings: 20 buys, 7 holds, 1 underperform/sell; Analyst earnings estimates.
  • Previously: Citi perks up as volatility moderates (Jan. 14)
