Facebook investing $300M for local news survival

Facebook (FB +3.2% ) plans to invest $300M in local news over the next three years, a defense against flak that it's damaging the business.

The difference from prior investments is that this one isn't tied to Facebook-related products.

“We’re going to continue fighting fake news, misinformation, and low quality news on Facebook,” says Facebook's Campbell Brown “But we also have an opportunity, and a responsibility, to help local news organizations grow and thrive.”

An early round of the investments (going to recipients like the Pulitzer Center and Report for America) will focus on boosting local reporting resources, improving newsgathering through tech, adding "trainee community journalists" and funding a program modeled after the Peace Corps.

Previously: Buy Facebook ahead of earnings - Barclays (Jan. 15 2019)